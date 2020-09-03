Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.43. 65,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $728.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

