Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $84.19 and last traded at $85.69. 532,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,024,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Specifically, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,028,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 56,928 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.