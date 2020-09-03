CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,494,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 77.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

