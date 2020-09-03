Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 216,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 254,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,998. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cutera by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cutera by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

