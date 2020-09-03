CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 615.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 79.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 871.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 112,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,920,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,311. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

