Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 5,764,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,013,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142,857.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

