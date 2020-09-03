Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 17.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) were up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.48. Approximately 3,004,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 688,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

