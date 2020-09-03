Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 23,404,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,837,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

