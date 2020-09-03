Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Down 10.6% on Insider Selling

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $41.74. 4,711,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,835,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Specifically, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $4,305,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,764,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,273,885 shares of company stock worth $1,938,903,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $131,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,671 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

