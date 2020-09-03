Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ETW traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.60.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

