Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) rose 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 2,116,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,016,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

