Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $190,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.39. 3,040,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,466. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

