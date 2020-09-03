Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 3.91% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $94,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silversage Advisors boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $17.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.70. 55,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.58. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

