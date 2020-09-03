Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $42.68 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 5.82% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $206.91.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

