Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $80.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $80,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $189,920,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,066,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,051,000 after acquiring an additional 496,038 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,422. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

