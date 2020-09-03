Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 43,189 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,823,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $160.87. The company had a trading volume of 537,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.