Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 431,507 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

