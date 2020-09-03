Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 599 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $74,629.41. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $74,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.20. 4,758,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,937. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Etsy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.