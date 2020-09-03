Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $423,186.92 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $8.17 on Thursday, reaching $116.20. 4,758,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,937. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

