Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $113.33 and last traded at $116.20. 4,758,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,672,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

Specifically, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

