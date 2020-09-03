ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 31% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $509,823.15 and $20,951.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023818 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

