eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 13.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) dropped 13.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $39.01. Approximately 1,358,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 469,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Insiders have sold 595,683 shares of company stock worth $17,713,772 over the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 452.83 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in eXp World by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

