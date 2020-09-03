Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 545,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,084 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 6.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,782,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

