Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.0448 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox and Bgogo. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 71% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $93.71 million and $31.00 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00056154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00124935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00207602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.01574558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00176361 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,090,266,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

