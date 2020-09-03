Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of Alteryx worth $65,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alteryx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after buying an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alteryx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alteryx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alteryx by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

AYX stock traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. 100,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,285. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.93, a PEG ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $4,260,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,078 shares of company stock valued at $21,266,848 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.