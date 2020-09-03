Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 135,951 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135,951 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.85% of Eagle Materials worth $83,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

