Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 150,000 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $58,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,229,980 shares of company stock valued at $87,433,330 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of ARES traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 39,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

