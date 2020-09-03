Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Etsy worth $87,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.40. 207,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,627. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $100,551.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,122.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,775 shares of company stock valued at $32,321,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

