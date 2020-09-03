Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $57,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,002. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

