Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 147,836 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,836 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Genpact worth $61,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Genpact by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Genpact by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Genpact by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Genpact by 55.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

G stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

