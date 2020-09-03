Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 185,343 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of National Retail Properties worth $71,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.88. 49,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,140. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.59.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

