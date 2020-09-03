Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 199,973 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $70,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 69.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,991,000 after buying an additional 805,452 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after acquiring an additional 437,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.56. 16,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock worth $966,076 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

