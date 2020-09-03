Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 50,395 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $63,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of C traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.48. 1,918,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,515,224. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

