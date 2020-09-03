Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 81,638 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 81,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Las Vegas Sands worth $96,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 248,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,160. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

