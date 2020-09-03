Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Wintrust Financial worth $58,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 95.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 8,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,974 shares of company stock valued at $117,750. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

