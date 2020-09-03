Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,134 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $81,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 2,964,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,911,660. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

