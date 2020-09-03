Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of IHS Markit worth $98,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 58.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $110,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of INFO traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 81,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

