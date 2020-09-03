Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.76% of Freshpet worth $59,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 97,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 16.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,477. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.41 and a beta of 0.77. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $116.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

