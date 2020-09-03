Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.55% of Grocery Outlet worth $57,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 12,955.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 118,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,579,000 after acquiring an additional 245,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 26.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $836,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,281.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,899,441.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. 31,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

