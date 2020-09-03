Federated Hermes Inc. Has $57.83 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.86% of Zogenix worth $57,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 7,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZGNX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

