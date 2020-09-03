Federated Hermes Inc. Has $73.83 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $73,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

BSX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 615,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,254. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,068 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.