Federated Hermes Inc. Has $82.93 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $82,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 193.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 501,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,915,000 after buying an additional 330,834 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

KMB traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.70. 102,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

