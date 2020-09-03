Federated Hermes Inc. Has $84.92 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,644 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $84,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 74,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,382. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.