Federated Hermes Inc. Has $91.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Tyler Technologies worth $91,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $10.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.