Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 677,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $67,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,014,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $3,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $7.19 on Thursday, hitting $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,170 shares of company stock worth $3,822,650. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

