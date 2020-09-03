Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $85,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 788,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 307,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

