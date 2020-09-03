Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 109,425 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 109,425 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.92% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $68,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $163.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $783,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

