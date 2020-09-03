Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 129,363 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,363 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $57,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,311. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

