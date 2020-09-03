Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 178,390 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,390 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Planet Fitness worth $84,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 207,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,719,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,585,000 after buying an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after acquiring an additional 930,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,836. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

