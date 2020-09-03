Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 69,968 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $101,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $650,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWPH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,830. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.78. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $151.35.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

